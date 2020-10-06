Hubbard Extends Williams Contract

Don Chris ‘Dj Wrekk-1’ Williams, has a two year contract extension with WMBX, West Palm Beach. He will continue in his role of Brand Content Director and Afternoon Drive Host on X102.3.

“We are so excited to continue our relationship with Don Chris ‘DJ Wrekk-1’ Williams! Don has done a masterful job of growing the WMBX ratings,” said Bruce Logan, Operations Manager. “Under Don’s leadership WMBX has achieved new rating highs and is a vital part of the West Palm Beach African American Community.”

“During the past 5 years in West Palm Beach, we’ve accomplished so much with the ratings but one of most prestigious accomplishments was being recognized as one of the elite National Association of Broadcasters 2019 Crystal Award stations of the year for community service, said Williams