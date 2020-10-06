Network Vet Ready For Next Challenge

Network radio affiliate relations and record label promotion veteran Gina Suarez is on the hunt for her next gig. Suarez had been at United Stations when her furlough became permanent, due to Covid-19.

Suarez tells Radio Ink, “I can’t begin to tell you how sad I am to be leaving my USRN family. It seems none of us are immune to the painful economic impact sweeping the country. But I love a challenge and look forward to what’s next.”

Suarez’ resume includes stints with ABC Radio Networks, AdLarge Media, A&M Records, and Columbia Records.

She can be reached at [email protected] or 404.401.3959.