Sun Promotes O’Brien

Sun Broadcast Group has announced that Rich O’Brien has been promoted to Chief Development Officer. O’Brien, who’s been with the company for two years, had been VP of Programming and Affiliate Relations.

Sun President Warren Friedland said Rich has been instrumental in building Sun to where it is today. “With this appointment, Rich will oversee all our programming and affiliations, working closely with our producers. Rich is highly respected, and has tremendous experience in developing and growing quality, compelling, and impactful programs and services to be used by radio stations in all size markets. Sun Broadcast Group is one of the fastest growing companies in the radio network space, and Rich’s appointment demonstrates Sun’s continued commitment to serve the radio industry and its advertisers.”

“I’m excited to help expand Sun’s program offerings and grow our company,” said O’Brien. “We have a terrific affiliate relations team in place, and I look forward to working with the great Sun team to deliver quality programming and exceptional customer service to our affiliates.”

Prior to joining Sun Broadcast Group in October of 2018, O’Brien spent 25 years at Access.1 Communications, where he had been Executive Vice President, Programming and Affiliate Relations, after being promoted from Senior Vice President Programming and Promotions.