Townsquare Brings in TV Vet

Townsquare has hired ReBecca Via as its new Market President in Amarillo where the company has five stations. Prior to joining Townsquare, Via was D.O.S. for NewsChannel 10 in Amarillo (KFDA). Prior to moving to Amarillo, she was with Gray Television as a General Sales Manager and National Sales Manager for six years. She started her career in radio with iHeart in Colorado.

“I am so thrilled to have ReBecca bring her energy, vast experience and enthusiasm for local media to the Amarillo team. She understands the power of our multiplatform marketing solutions and the importance of what we can do to support our local community and local businesses throughout the area,” commented Mr. Truman.

“Radio was a big part of my early career and digital has been a big part of my career as of late, so I’m looking forward to combining them both at a high level with this exceptional team,” said Ms. Via. “I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to making a positive impact for Townsquare Media in the Amarillo/Panhandle community.”

Townsquare COO – Local Media, Erik Hellum added, “ReBecca is a tremendous leader that brings with her a track record of success in broadcast and digital and strong relationships in Amarillo, and I am very excited that she is joining the Townsquare team.”