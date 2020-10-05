Rock 95.5 Chicago Sets New Lineup

Chicago’s Rock 95 FIVE has debuted a new lineup. iHeart is filling the station with hosts and on-air personalities from across the country.

The lineup includes Angi Taylor from Chicago; Abe Kanan, former original content creator and writer for WKQX in Chicago; Walt Flakus, former afternoon host at KNDD in Seattle and WKQX in Chicago; Klinger, former night show host at DC101; and Maria Palmer, former night show host at 106.5 The End.

“We have assembled a dream team of talent whose passion for Rock and Chicago will bring the ideal companionship for our audience,” said James Howard, Regional SVP Programming.

iHeartMedia flipped the station from Country to Rock in September.