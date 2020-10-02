Texas Radio HoF Welcomes Paul Beane

Paul R. Beane, radio veteran of 60 years, will be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in November. Throughout his career he has been a reporter, anchor, talk show host and News Director.

Beane’s broadcast journey took him across Texas and stops in California working in radio and television news shops. His last job was as a host on News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO, Lubbock. He retired about 6 years ago but has filled in on various programs on the Townsquare Media Station.

The induction ceremony, set to live stream on the Texas Radio Hall of Fame’s website on Nov. 7, recognizes 20 veteran Texas broadcasters.