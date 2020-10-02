Former Lions Player Added To Ticket

97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) has added Jon Jansen as a morning show co-host. Jansen will join Mike Stone and Heather Parks as part of Stoney and Jansen, October 5.

“A native Detroiter who played for the University of Michigan and the Lions, Jon has distinct passion for the city’s football scene. Detroiters are really going to enjoy the chemistry that Jon has with Stoney as they tackle the biggest storylines in the Motor City and beyond,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM, Entercom Detroit.

Jansen played 10 seasons in the NFL as an offensive tackle for the Lions and Washington. He has served as a frequent guest co-host on several shows on the station since 2017.