Owen Promoted By Finger Lakes RG

Finger Lakes Radio Group, based in Geneva, NY, has promoted Terry Owen to Market Manager/Chief Revenue Officer. Owen has been with the company since April 2019.

“Terry has been a great addition to the team and, with his background in both broadcast and technology, will help lead us into the future,” said Alan Bishop, President/CEO.

The Finger Lakes Radio Group owns and operates 7 radio stations, a local news website, and a digital marketing company in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York with offices and studios in Geneva, Penn Yan, Auburn, and Canandaigua.