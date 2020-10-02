DC’s Tommy Show Evolves

Tommy McFLY and Kelly Collis, displaced from morning radio in Washington D.C. by a change in ownership and format, have re-imagined The Tommy Show. The show and additional content are now part of a curated digital platform, Real.Fun.DC.

The 24/7 stream debuted with six shows that mix conversation, music and DC perspectives:

“The Tommy + Kelly Show” – The radio show favorite, previously heard on Washington-area stations MIX107.3 and 94.7 Fresh FM as “The Tommy Show.

“Industry Night” – Hospitality expert Nycci Nellis uncovers everything there is to know about dining out, eating local, food and adult beverage trends, and more.

“Yes Another Podcast” – Carlos Rice and his eclectic cast of friends explore hip hop culture, social issues, entertainment, and the news of the day.

“Neeks at Night” – DJ Neekola streams the best music mix of pop, dance, electronic, and downtempo, and conversation with the DJs and producers who set the nightlife vibe in DC and around the world.

“Real. Fun. Sports. with Courtney Laughlin” – TV hockey analyst, former college hockey player, and coach, Courtney covers the play-by-plays of the day and chats with athletes, coaches, and VIPs in the world of sports throughout DC and beyond.

“Unplugged Alarm Clock” – A collection of acoustic and live cuts from popular artists and plenty of new discoveries eases DC into its day.

The stream is available on all popular platforms and at RealFunDC.com