DC’s Tommy Show Evolves

Tommy McFLY and Kelly Collis, displaced from morning radio in Washington D.C. by a change in ownership and format, have re-imagined The Tommy Show. The show and additional content are now part of a curated digital platform, Real.Fun.DC.
The 24/7 stream debuted with six shows that mix conversation, music and DC perspectives:
- “The Tommy + Kelly Show” – The radio show favorite, previously heard on Washington-area stations MIX107.3 and 94.7 Fresh FM as “The Tommy Show.
- “Industry Night” – Hospitality expert Nycci Nellis uncovers everything there is to know about dining out, eating local, food and adult beverage trends, and more.
- “Yes Another Podcast” – Carlos Rice and his eclectic cast of friends explore hip hop culture, social issues, entertainment, and the news of the day.
- “Neeks at Night” – DJ Neekola streams the best music mix of pop, dance, electronic, and downtempo, and conversation with the DJs and producers who set the nightlife vibe in DC and around the world.
- “Real. Fun. Sports. with Courtney Laughlin” – TV hockey analyst, former college hockey player, and coach, Courtney covers the play-by-plays of the day and chats with athletes, coaches, and VIPs in the world of sports throughout DC and beyond.
- “Unplugged Alarm Clock” – A collection of acoustic and live cuts from popular artists and plenty of new discoveries eases DC into its day.
The stream is available on all popular platforms and at RealFunDC.com