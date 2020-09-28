Elvis Duran Debuts In Toronto

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show is coming to Proud-FM 103.9 in Toronto. The Premiere Networks-syndicated show joins the first Canadian affiliate October 5.

“When first learning of the opportunity to share our show with Toronto and the world’s Proud-FM fans, my heart skipped a beat,” said Duran. “My husband, Alex, and I have been listening to Proud-FM for quite some time and have always been moved by its energy and spirit.”

“We are very excited about this stage in the evolution of Proud-FM,” said Paul Evanov, President/ CEO Evanov Communications. “Proud-FM is the show’s first Canadian affiliate, and we’re confident it will resonate with our audience

Evanov Communications Inc. is an independent Canadian broadcasting company that operates 18 radio stations across Canada. It has been operating the full-time LGBTQ+ commercial radio station in Toronto since 2007.