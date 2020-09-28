Winford Named PD KISS Country, Fresno

Andy Winford is the new Program Director at 93.7 KISS Country/KSKS-FM in Fresno. Winford will hold a dual role as he continues as PD of KAT Country 103/KATM-FM in the Cumulus Stockton/Modesto markets.

“I am thrilled to have Andy join our team in Fresno. KISS is a formidable brand in Central California and having Andy take on this new challenge along with programming KAT Country in Modesto will provide a wonderful synergy never before seen in Central California,” Patty Hixon, VP/MM, Cumulus Fresno.

Winford is a 17-year radio veteran, who has programmed KAT Country 103 since 2016.