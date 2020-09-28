Townsquare Promotes In Lansing

McConnell Adams, brand manager of Townsquare’s WJIM-FM (97.5 Now) and 99.1 WFMK, has been promoted to Director of Content for the local media cluster. He fills the position vacated with the departure of Chris Tyler.

“Growing and promoting our talented people is always a good thing. McConnell is a gifted programmer and leader and he has more than earned this opportunity,” said Kurt Johnson, SVP Programming.

Adams will now oversee all the local media cluster’s brands, including Country 100.7 WITL-FM, Classic Rock 94.9 WMMQ-FM, Sports WVFN, AM730 The Game, CHR 97.5 WJIM-FM, and AC 99.1 WFMK.



Adams joined Townsquare in 2017.