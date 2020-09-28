New Morning Show For CMG Orlando

Two familiar Orlando radio personalities have turned up at WOEX. Epi Colon and Bebo Adames are the hosts of Epi & Bebo In The Morning on Exitos 96.5.

“While Exitos is a new radio station here in Central Florida, the names Epi and Bebo are very recognizable because of their years of work here in the community,” said Jason Meder, VP/GM. “We are very excited about having these live and local personalities kick off our weekday lineup every morning!”

“I am very excited that we’re able to fill a large empty space that has existed for years in our Hispanic community–a radio show that really sounds like us,” said Epi Colon. Co-host Bebo Adames added, “I am super excited to be a part of such a huge project. I’m ready to bring joy to the Hispanic community in Central Florida.”