David Frost Interviews Featured

The Frost Tapes will spotlight unaired interviews from legendary broadcaster David Frost. Spotlighting Unaired Interviews From Legendary Broadcaster David Frost. Wilfred Frost will host the podcast of his father’s work starting October 6.

The iHeartPodcast Network series will feature interviews with newsmakers and notables that were part of American life in the 1960s and 1970s. The podcast will include unaired behind-the-scenes footage from Frost’s famous 28-hour interviews with President Richard Nixon, and huge swathes of interviews that have not been heard since their original broadcast date 50 years ago.

“This project, which has been years in the making, is near and dear to my heart, and I’m honored to celebrate my father’s legacy by bringing back these interviews, some never-before-heard,” said Wilfred Frost. “Throughout the process of developing this show, it’s been truly astonishing to see how many issues from decades-past are more relevant than ever in today’s social and political climate.”

Episodes will drop bi-weekly on Tuesdays. The official audio trailer can be found here.