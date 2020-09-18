New From HBO Max/iHeartRadio

Murders At White House Farm: The Podcast will launch September 24, the same day that the miniseries airs. New episodes will be released on Thursdays each week, concluding on October 29.

Each episode of the podcast springboards off of a particular episode of the series to take a deeper dive into one of six nuanced themes that contributed to the disturbing nature of this surprisingly complicated case. In addition, the podcast will feature an interview with Colin Caffell, the father of the two young boys, who will speak about the murders for the last time publicly.

The podcast, hosted by Lauren Bright Pacheco, will take a deeper look at the relationships, psychological motivations, and relevant cultural events that may have impacted the real-life murders portrayed in the series.