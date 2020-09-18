Return of Sports Aids ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Podcasts posted its best month ever and grew 29% over August 2019. The boost is attributed to all major professional sports have a presence in August.

Other podcast numbers also saw an increase. The combined podcast network of ESPN / ABC / FiveThirtyEight / National Geographic posted an increase of 44% year-over-year. In particular and reflective of increased attention to the coming presidential election, FiveThirtyEight enjoyed one of its best months ever and grew 178% from a year ago.

“It is clear that when current events are on the mind of listeners – be it sports or politics – fans turn to our network of podcasts for the best in analysis, storytelling and discussion,” said Tom Ricks, VP ESPN Audio’s digital marketing and strategy. “As baseball heads towards the playoffs, the NFL starts up and the election comes closer, we are focused on delivering our best for fans in a time like no other.”