Kudos For “C4” Baltimore

Clarence M. Mitchell IV, known as “C4” to WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 listeners has been named “Best Radio Host”. Baltimore Magazine conducted the 2020 Readers Poll.

“I know I speak for our entire staff as we extend our congratulations to Clarence on this well-deserved recognition,” said Cary Pahigian, President/GM. “Throughout his 14 years with WBAL NewsRadio, he has set the standard for excellence, compassion and insight.”

The recognition is nothing new to C4 who earlier this year was named by the Associated Press Chesapeake Broadcasters Association for “Outstanding Talk Show”. He previously was recognized in the Baltimore Sun for “Baltimore Sun’s Readers’ Choice, Radio Personality” in 2018 and 2019.

“The fact that this recognition in 2020 comes from the readers of Baltimore Magazine means so much to me and my production team,” said Mitchell.