Sundays Are New At WHUR

Howard University Radio WHUR 96.3 debuts a new Sunday line-up. Gospel radio veterans Winston Chaney and Jacquie Gales-Webb will be heard Sunday mornings.

Chaney will host Wake-Up from 5-8 AM and then Gales-Webb takes over the 8-11 AM slot. This is the lead-in for the Howard University Rankin Chapel broadcast from 11-Noon, followed by Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick hosting The Journey. Stellar Award Winning Gospel Artist Anthony Brown will add his Blessings on Blessings Radio program in the afternoon.

“In thinking of how we could keep the Patrick Ellis mission going and honor his incredible legacy, we assembled a team of all stars able to inspire, entertain , and serve every DMV listener,” said Al Payne, PD.

Patrick Ellis, who hosted Sunday mornings for 40 years, died in July following complications from the Coronavirus.