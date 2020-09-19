iHeart Launches With Former NFL Star

FOX Sports Radio has launched an original podcast called Lights Out with Shawne Merriman, to be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. LISTEN

“Lights Out with Shawne Merriman” features the three-time All-Pro linebacker and Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Founder as he takes on the biggest stories in sports, with a focus on the NFL, MMA and NASCAR. The NFL legend will also welcome celebrity guests and friends from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

“I’m excited to be able to use my platform to discuss various topics and my personal views on a multitude of sports,” said Merriman. “I’ve been blessed to have deep-rooted experience in several different avenues, including the NFL, MMA, NASCAR and more.”