NPR Station Hosting Podcast Festival

The Charlotte Podcast Festival is the city’s first podcast festival and it’s designed to “inform, enrich and inspire the next generation of audio storytellers and podcasters.” The October 5-30 free event will be held virtually. It’s being produced by NPR member station WFAE.

There will be more than 40 virtual sessions devoted to podcast production, marketing, inclusivity of voices, monetization and community-building.

The festival also includes more than 60 speakers from around the region, including Chad Lawson (composer for “Lore”), Sheri Lynch (Gracie Award-winning host of “The Oddcast”), Morgan Givens (Transom graduate / host of “Flyest Fables”), Rod & Karen Morrow (long-standing hosts of “The Black Guy Who Tips”) and Tommy Tomlinson (Pulitzer Prize finalist / host of “SouthBound”).

The Charlotte Podcast Festival is a partnership between WFAE, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Queen City Podcast Network and Eclecs Creative Agency.

For more information go to CharlottePodcastFestival.com