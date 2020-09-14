XM Stays With GM

SiriusXM has extended its long-term agreement with General Motors into 2027. GM plans to increase vehicles equipped with SiriusXM beginning with model year 2021 vehicles.

“General Motors was the first automaker to begin factory-installing SiriusXM on select Cadillac models in 2002, and we are very proud to be extending and expanding that longstanding relationship into 2027,” said Steve Cook, EVP, Sales and Automotive, SiriusXM.

As part of the new agreement, GM will increase vehicles equipped with SiriusXM to nearly all Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles beginning with model year 2021.

“Our long-standing relationship with SiriusXM reinforces GM’s commitment to provide our customers with the features and services they love,” said Santiago Chamorro, VP, Global Connected Services, GM.