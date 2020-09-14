Angi Taylor Moving to 95.5 Chicago

Angi Taylor will be the new morning show host for ROCK 95 FIVE. She comes over from iHeartMedia Chicago sister station 103.5 KISS-FM.

Since 2008, Taylor has been part of the Fred+Angi Morning Show at KISS-FM as a contributor and co-host. Her radio journey includes stops at iHeartMedia stations in Philadelphia and Minneapolis.

“I’ve been working 22 years for the moment that I could host my very own morning show,” said Taylor. “I can’t express how much it means to me that my dream is coming true on Chicago’s ROCK 95 FIVE! Thank you iHeartMedia, 103.5 KISS-FM, and all the listeners for letting me into your lives every day.”

iHeartMedia says The Angi Taylor Show is set to debut in Fall 2020.