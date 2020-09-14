Russell M. Perry Honored By NAB

Perry Publishing & Broadcasting Company founder and president Russell M. Perry will receive the National Radio Award during the 2020 Radio Show. The award honors outstanding leadership in the radio industry and will be presented as part of the 2020 Radio Show digital experience, a week-long online event in October.

“For over four decades, Russell Perry has been a trailblazing media entrepreneur, a champion of journalism and a celebrated humanitarian in his community,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “His success and leadership in the broadcasting business exemplify the spirit of the National Radio Award, and we are delighted to honor him in recognition of his many contributions to the radio industry.”

Perry started his career in journalism as co-publisher of The Black Dispatch. In 1979, he became the owner and publisher of The Black Chronicle, which has grown into one of the largest paid weekly newspapers serving the state of Oklahoma.

The 2020 Radio Show digital experience is set for October 5-9. More information and registration are available at RadioShowWeb.com.