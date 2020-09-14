AdLarge Podcast Will be Reported by Triton

AdLarge announced that their cabana portfolio of podcasts will be ranked in Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics Reports. Cabana will be included in Triton’s next Report, which will cover the August 3rd – August 30th reporting period.

“Providing the advertising community with a thorough understanding of the size and scope of the cabana podcast portfolio and its titles is essential to our continued commitment to transparency and accountability,” stated Cathy Csukas, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of AdLarge and cabana. “Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics Report is highly regarded by the advertising community for independent measurement and comparative data on podcast networks and titles. We are confident that our debut will affirm the strength of the cabana podcast portfolio and its value to advertisers.”

“We are pleased to welcome cabana and its titles to our Podcast Reports,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “Our reports will provide cabana and the advertising community with independently validated data that will increase their visibility within the global podcast landscape. With the addition of cabana’s podcast titles, advertisers and their agencies will have a more complete view of the top podcasts in the market today.”