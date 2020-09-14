“ICE” Adds Content Director To Resume

Amanda “ICE” Habrowski has been named Content Director for Live 95.5 KBFF-FM in Portland, Oregon. The 16 year radio vet also hosts middays and is Assistant PD and MD for the station.

“I’ve believed in this station and vision since moving to Portland six years ago and can’t wait to continue to grow our brand and make waves in the Rose City,” said Habrowski. “I am proud and honored to be an example for women in this industry that if you put your mind to it, you can do it all.”

“I feel privileged to get to hand the reins of Live 95.5 to Amanda. In my opinion, the radio industry needs more female content creators, and I know she will be an inspiration for other women aspiring to run radio brands. Her promotion is well deserved and I’m confident she can take the station even further,”said Phil Becker, Executive VP Content, Alpha Media.