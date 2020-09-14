Spotify Launches Reba

Spotify unveiled its latest podcast series debut Living & Learning with Reba McEntire. Co-hosted by music icon, Reba McEntire, the series is inspired and informed by the way Reba approaches life: with an insatiable curiosity, dedication to expanding her knowledge, and reliance on her own lived experience.

The trailer for the series is available now, while the release of the first episode, exclusively on Spotify, will be available next Monday, 9/21.

Along with co-host Melissa Peterman, Reba will tackle a different topic each Monday through informative and intriguing conversations with both an expert in the field and a celebrity guest each episode. Series guests will include (but are not limited to): Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Karamo Brown, Glennon Doyle, and more.