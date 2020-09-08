Jordan Joins Mix Team

Beasley Media Group has hired Jessie Jordan as the new morning show co-host of the morning show with Johnny B on WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware.

Jordan has been heard on the air in the Delaware Valley since 2004, working at WIOQ-FM and WBEB-FM, before joining WJBR-FM this past summer.

“We are thrilled to have Jessie join Johnny B weekday mornings,” said WJBR-FM Program Director, Eric Johnson. “She certainly added sparkle and feel good fun to this summer’s weekend programming. Now we get to start our day with her sunshine each morning!”

“I can’t stop smiling,” said Jordan. “Big ups’ to Chris Leonard for introducing me to the fabulous MIX 99.5 WJBR. Many thanks to AJ Lurie, Eric Johnson, Joe Bell and Bruce Beasley for believing in me and giving me this HUGE opportunity in the middle of a pandemic. And of course, my Co-host Johnny B! Here’s to living the dream with Beasley Media Group!”