iHeart Goes Gambling

An iHeart owned AM station in Youngstown has changed formats and will now focus entirely on the growing sports betting craze. The station is called The Gambler.

“The Gambler is the future of sports radio,” said Keith Kennedy, Market President of iHeartMedia Youngstown. “We are thrilled to bring this hot new format to The Valley and assist the Youngstown community with navigating the ever-growing world of sports wagering.”

Here’s the full Weekday Programming Lineup:

The Jason Smith Show w/ Mike Harmon 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

The Ben Maller Show 2:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m.

The Clay Travis Show 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Herd with Colin Cowherd 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

My Guys in the Desert w/Brent Musberger 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Rush Hour 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Prime Time Action 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Green Zone 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.