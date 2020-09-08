Nick Cannon Returns To Radio 

After taking time away for reflection back in July, following comments some considered to be anti- Semetic, Nick Cannon has returned to hosting his syndicated radio show.

A press release states that during his hiatus, “Nick worked to deepen his understanding of the issues long troubling the Black and Jewish communities, and pledged from this point forward to be a leading voice and advocate for positive change, greater understanding and unity.”

“I’m extremely blessed and humbled, and have an incredibly meaningful opportunity to use my public platform to spread love, positivity and understanding,” Nick Cannon said. “I’ve come away these past few weeks with a much broader perspective on the Jewish plight throughout history, some lifelong friendships, and a newfound purpose for uniting the Black and Jewish communities of all generations to combat the systemic racism and injustices that continue to plague our world today. My work has just begun, and I look forward to continuing my journey toward further enlightenment.”

“I welcome Nick Cannon as a new friend,” said Rabbi Noam E Marans. “We will learn from one another and open the window to go beyond that which originally brought us together, seizing this opportunity to expand the conversation to the two-way street of Black-Jewish relations.”