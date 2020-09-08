Bailey Out at Sun

Gen Media Partners, parent company of Sun Broadcast Group, and Jason Bailey have parted ways. Bailey founded Sun 12 years ago and sold it to Gen Media Partners in 2018.

Bailey will now focus his attention on Reatro Ventures, the developer of affiliate research software, which he co-owns with former Sun COO Julio Aponte.

Bailey said leaving Sun was bittersweet. “I’m excited to join Julio and our team at Reatro to focus on the amazing software and app development projects we have on our plate. I’m also incredibly sad to leave my baby (Sun) for the very last time. It has been the honor of a lifetime to work with the great men and women at Sun these last 12 years. They are my family and will always be in my heart. I am certain that under the leadership of Warren along with new COO, Danno Wolkoff, Sun will continue to shine bright for years to come.”

Warren Friedland, the Managing Partner of Gen Media Partners, will be filling the role of President for Sun.