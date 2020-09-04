WLXC-FM Adjusts Lineup

Changes are coming September 8 to Kiss 103.1 (WLXC-FM), Columbia, SC. The Cumulus station is moving its midday host to afternoon drive and bringing in a new host for the midday slot.

PD Chris Connors is moving to afternoon drive making room for Dee Dee Renee who is coming over from WWDM-FM, Columbia. Renee is leaving the Alpha Media station where she handled middays and was co-host on the syndicated Doug Banks Radio Show.

“Radio has been my passion for 30 years. Covid has taken a toll on a lot of people. Knowing that, I realize people need some joy and laughter at least a few hours out of the day,” said Renee. “I’m looking forward to talking and reconnecting with my radio family.”

“Dee Dee is going to be an integral part of our plan to captivate and entertain the Columbia audience for years to come,” said Connors. “I’d much rather compete with her than against her, so needless to say, I’m excited to have her on our team.”