Lexington Re-launch

K92.9 WVLK-FM, formerly NASH FM 92.9 (WLXX-FM), has been re-launched as Lexington’s New Country Leader. The Cumulus station swapped call letters with sister station 101.5 Jack FM.

“I am beyond excited help bring this heritage Country brand back to the Bluegrass,” said Tony Longo, OM, Cumulus Lexington. “The WVLK-FM call letters historically have been the standard bearer of what Country radio is in Kentucky, and I’m glad to say they are once again where they belong!”

“I am thrilled to be part of the exciting changes for K92.9 as we re-establish this heritage brand in Central Kentucky,” said Deidre Ransdell, PD,WVLK-FM/WLXX-FM. “This will not be a change to the music or the eras played on K92.9, simply more Country music.”