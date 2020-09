Tay Hamilton has signed on as a new on-air personality and producer for afternoon drive at WSIX-FM. She joins Wayne D on the iHeartMedia station.

“I’m so excited about my journey to Nashville to join the power team at WSIX and to grow within iHeart Country! It’s been a life long dream of mine to do radio in the heart of country music, and I finally get to do so,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton most recently held down middays at 95.5 The Bull in Las Vegas. She started her career at KPLV-FM in Vegas.