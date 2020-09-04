Two New News Hires At MtM

Pikeville Kentucky based Mountain Top Media has added to its News Department. Ralph B. Davis is News Director, while Joel Cordial joins the reporting staff.

Davis has covered news in the mountains for nearly three decades, first as a newspaper editor, then as news director for EKB-TV. Prior to returning to Pikeville, he was a News Producer at WLEX in Lexington.

Cordial is a recent graduate of Morehead State University with a degree in Convergent Media. He will be a General Assignment Reporter/Content Creator.

Mountain Top News is featured on 93.1 WDHR, 96.5 WXCC, Z 107.5, Rock 103, Music Radio 98.1 and 104.5, the Mountain Top Fox Sports Network 95.5, 102.5, and 104.3, Mountain Top TV.