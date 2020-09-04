Geraldo Anniversary Honors In Cleveland

WTAM 1100/106.9 FM, Cleveland’s Newsradio, is marking the 50th Broadcast Anniversary of Geraldo Rivera with a week-long celebration. Starting September 8 a variety of memorable broadcast career moments will air during his daily radio program.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 50 years and I’m humbled by all of the opportunities during my storied career,” said Rivera. “Cleveland is my home now and so is WTAM, where I look forward to sharing some incredible highlights with you during my daily radio show.”

“It’s not every day that you get to work with a legend or get to celebrate 50 years in any career,” said Keith Hotchkiss, President iHeartMedia’s North Ohio Region. “Over the last two years, Geraldo has helped WTAM redefine our position in the Cleveland community and he has continued to be the voice of reason for many of us.”

Geraldo in Cleveland premiered in September 2018 on WTAM. The program airs weekday mornings from 9-10 AM.