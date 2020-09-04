KNX Celebrates 100 Years

KNX 1070 News Radio (KNX-AM) is celebrating a century of serving Southern California. As part of the celebration, the station will start airing a history filled eight-part series September 8.

The series KNX: a Century of Covering Southern California, will commemorate its centennial anniversary and pay tribute to former employees who helped grow KNX 1070 News Radio. On September 10, the station’s official anniversary, KNX will re-image itself for the day using memorable jingles, sounders and sound bites from the previous 100 years.

“KNX is a historic brand, and I’m in awe of being a part of its illustrious history,” said Ken Charles, Brand Manager. “This station is a local pillar, here before the Hollywood Sign, the Santa Monica Pier and the Rose Bowl. Just as iconic as any of our local treasures, KNX is a consistent part of the fabric of Southern California, serving as a breaking news resource for our communities, first responders and the nation.”

KNX 1070 News Radio launched on September 10, 1920 when Fred Christian started 6ADZ for the customers of his Electric Supply Company to listen to. 20 months later in May 1922, the electric supply company was issued the call sign, KNX.