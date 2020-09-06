IBA Membership Fee Set at $100

The Independent Broadcasters Association has launched its membership website and announced AdLarge Media will be the organization’s network ad sales rep partner and create two new independent radio station networks.

The cost of membership is $100 per station per year plus one :60 unit of advertising per week, Monday – Friday 6a-7p. Plans are set for an additional network that will deliver network revenue directly to member stations. Broadcasters can go to www.IBA.media to sign up. Stations that have signed up by September 30 will be included on the upfront national network avails for 2021.

There are currently 2,766 stations that have expressed interest in joining the IBA. Ron Stone, President of the IBA said, “We anticipate many more stations to sign up beyond those that have already expressed interest. With the launch of the AdLarge partnership, any station in need of new revenue should be signing up. If you are not a member, your stations will not be able to participate. I honestly cannot imagine any independent station not wanting to see new revenue flow their way. Independent radio will finally have a seat at the table for network revenue.”

AdLarge Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Gary Schonfeld commented on the partnership, “We are thrilled to work with Ron and the independent radio stations across the country that are joining the IBA. This partnership comes at a most opportune time, giving independent radio groups and stations more power and prominence in network radio advertising. Ron’s industry leadership in creating the IBA will help thousands of radio stations nationwide generate additional revenue, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

“Radio is a powerful reach medium that can influence consumers because it touches their lives in their local communities,” observed AdLarge Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Csukas. “We look forward to bringing these new opportunities to our network radio advertisers and their agencies, who are looking to connect with consumers on Main Street.”