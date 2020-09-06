WGN Lineup Changes

A new afternoon show and the full-time return of John Landecker highlight a slew of changes at WGN Chicago. Steve Bertrand will host “Chicago’s Afternoon News” from 4 to 7pm and Landecker is back on radio to cover the 7 to 10pm time slot.

The new schedule, effective September 28, incorporates an expanded show for host Anna Davlantes, who will now be heard from 1 to 4pm.

“The importance of local news and information being shared by someone who is trusted by our audience is paramount during these challenging times,” said WGN Radio General Manager Mary Boyle. “Steve Bertrand has always been committed to reporting the news in a fair and thoughtful way. This afternoon news-oriented program led by Steve is a welcome addition to our WGN Radio weekday lineup.”

Landecker has been a fill-in at the station over the years. Landecker boasts numerous accolades, including inductions in the National Radio Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In May 2020, he was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Beginning September 28, WGN Radio’s weekday programming schedule is as follows:

5am – 9am: Bob Sirott

9am – Noon: John Williams

Noon – 1pm: Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams

1pm – 4pm: Anna Davlantes

4pm – 7pm: Chicago’s Afternoon News with Steve Bertrand

7pm – 10pm: John Landecker