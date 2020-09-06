Wendy Bell Future on Radio Unclear

KDKA host Wendy Bell is off the air after she said people vandalizing park monuments should be shot on sight. by park rangers and snipers. She also mimicked the sound of a gun firing.

The comments were aimed at Black Lives Matter protesters and it was posted in an online video. In the video, Bell said, “The silent majority is pissed and they are armed and they are ready. So, don’t muck with us. Shoot, done. No more messing with monuments. You want to mess with a monument? Done, get out.”

Entercom released the following statement about Bell: “Entercom is home to thousands of voices representing Americans of all races, ethnicities, gender identity, sexual orientation, beliefs and ability. We take very seriously our responsibility to provide a platform for our communities to engage in diverse and meaningful dialogue, debate and the right to freedom of speech. We do not condone the incitement of violence on any of our platforms. Members of our community have recently brought to our attention comments made by Wendy Bell that do not align with Entercom’s values. Wendy has been taken off air until further notice.”

Bell, who was fired by WTAE-TV in 2016 for a controversial post on Facebook, was hired by Entercom in 2018.