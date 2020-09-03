WNYC Promotes ATC Host Jami Floyd

WNYC is losing its local host of All Things Considered, but gaining a Senior Editor for the station’s newly created Race & Justice Unit. Jami Floyd is leaving the host chair September 4 and the station is conducting a nationwide search for a new host.

In the memo announcing the promotion, WNYC Editor in Chief Audrey Cooper had nothing but praise for the NYC native and attorney. “Jami is an extraordinary talent, and I could not be more thrilled that she is taking on this critical assignment.”

“The Race & Justice Unit will enable us to bring greater rigor, focus and urgency to the work of exposing the persistent inequities in our government, businesses, and culture,” said Cooper. “In the short time I have known Jami, I’ve quickly come to appreciate what a deeply thoughtful journalist she is, with high standards and profound curiosity.”

While the station looks for a new host, Floyd will be building her team, which will include audio and text reporters.