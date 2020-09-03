B-Dub Expands To Weeknights

B-Dub Radio Saturday Night, is expanding to weeknights in partnership with its syndicator, Skyview Networks. The new package begins September 21 and will be offered in two versions.

B-Dub Radio, will be offered as a fully produced night show and as a content-only version. The packaging will provide PDs the flexibility to choose the music for their station, as well as daypart flexibility.

“On the sixth anniversary of our Saturday night show, we are excited to announce the addition of a Monday through Friday program,” said Bryan “B-Dub” Washington. “Program Directors will have the freedom to control their own music and localize the show to match their station brand.”