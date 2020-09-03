CBS Audio Adding Affiliates

In the past six weeks, CBS Audio, has added 148 additional stations to the CBS News Radio lineup. There are now more than 700 stations nationwide on the network, among them stations affected when the plug was pulled on Westwood One News in August.

Among the new station agreements: News/Talk stations owned by Cumulus Media and music stations owned by Neuhoff, 7 Mountains Media, Big Radio, Summit Media and others. Atlanta’s WSB-AM is among the stations being added, which marks a return for the station to the CBS News Radio lineup.

“Now, more than ever, listeners are demanding the kind of trustworthy, credible reporting provided around the clock by CBS News Radio journalists,” said Craig Swagler, VP/GM. “We’re delighted to welcome these new affiliates to the CBS Audio family