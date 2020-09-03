Fox News Audio Adds Affiliates

The decision by Cumulus to shutdown Westwood One News to 900 plus affiliates in August has benefited Fox News. Fox News Audio has expanded its national radio affiliate network to include 56 former Westwood One News affiliate stations.

Fox says it has 1,000 affiliated radio stations nationwide. Among the new partnered affiliates are WABC-AM New York, WMAL-AM Washington, D.C. and WBAP-AM in Dallas.

Fox News operates Fox News Audio, which encompasses Fox News Radio, Fox News Podcasts and Fox News Headlines 24/7.