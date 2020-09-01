Vevo Sales Head Talks To Borrell

Local Marketing Trends explores SMBs’ love affair with video digital services. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott talk with Nicholas Simonetti, who handles local ad sales for Vevo.

Vevo reportedly serves up 26 Billion music-video views per month. When MTV started moving away from featuring music videos in favor of more long-form programming, Vevo popped up, to fill the need for a video music service.

Simonetti tells Gordon and Corey – “We are hyper-local and can put targeted messages before the viewers. Viewers that have fragmented off of television.”

Taylor Swift, Eminem, & SMBs: Vevo’s Plan to Partner With Local Media can be found here.