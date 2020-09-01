Shannon Extends Contract

The Scott Shannon in the Morning with Patty Steele show, will continue on WCBS-FM 101.1 in NYC. The extension of the contract with Entercom also means the continuation of his nationally syndicated America’s Greatest Hits weekend countdown show.

“I’m very excited to continue waking up New Yorkers alongside Patty and the gang,” said Shannon. “I’m still having fun after all these years and I look forward to many more years.”

Scott Shannon has hosted mornings at the station since 2014. Prior to that he was at WPLJ for more than two decades.