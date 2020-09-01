Hubbard App For Minnesota Podcasts

Minneapolis-St. Paul based Hubbard Radio is offering an app that showcases podcasts rooted in Minnesota. PodMN is aimed at making locally produced audio easier to discover and more profitable for its creators.

“In a world with 800,000 podcasts available, it’s easy to understand how local can get lost,” said Jeremy Sinon VP Digital Strategy. “If your main source of discovery for podcasts is one of the big podcast apps, you would have a hard time knowing that local content even exists.”

According to Hubbard, PodMN will also offer local rewards for listening to podcasts on the app.

“This gives us the ability to not only incentivize listeners to listen local, but gives our great local partners ways to participate and put their product in front of local consumers,” said Dan Seeman, VP/Minnesota Regional Manager.