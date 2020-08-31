Radio.com Installed in GM Vehicles

On September 15 Entercom will launch its first native automotive app. on select General Motors vehicles This initial launch will feature Radio.com as a native, in-dash app. in nearly seven million compatible Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac vehicles.

“We’re pleased to launch this app with GM to expand the reach of Radio.com’s connected car offering into millions of vehicles across the country and enhance the consumer in-vehicle experience,” said David Rosenbloom, Vice President, Corporate Business Development, Entercom. “Drivers now have another way to connect with their favorite station and talent, regardless of the market they live in, and enjoy our robust portfolio of leading local news and sports radio content, as well as our suite of leading music stations, podcasts, and on-demand audio content whenever they want, wherever they are going.”