Wolkoff Named Sun COO

Gen Media Partners announced on Monday that Danno Wolkoff has been named Chief Operating Officer of Sun Broadcast Group. Wolkoff replaces Julio Aponte who left earlier this month.

Along with co-founder Laura Orkin, Wolkoff stayed on when Envision was acquired by Gen, through SBG in January.

Warren Friedland, Managing Partner of Gen Media Partners, stated, “I am thrilled to have Danno leading the operations of our network division. We see a lot of opportunity for us to grow, and we are optimistic about achieving our goals of making Sun one the largest radio networks in the USA.”

“I am as excited as I’ve ever been in my career to lead the growth of Sun Broadcast Group,” said Wolkoff. “The combined programs and services of Sun and Envision allow us to continue to expand and deliver stellar quality programs and services to radio stations in all size markets across the country. We will look to maximize all of Sun’s resources to create new opportunities for advertisers with both audio and digital networks.”

“Danno has not only been a dear friend of mine for the last nine years, he’s also been my partner here at SBG since January,” added Jason Bailey, President of Sun Broadcast Group. “I’m excited for him to step into this role and lead the team to great new heights!”

Sun also announced it has created two additional ad sales positions and has hired Jackie Cardillo and Angela Codella to fill those positions.