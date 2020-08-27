RAB Taking A Look At Auto Industry

The next RAB Open for Business live-video presentation focuses on the Auto Industry. Tyson Jominy, VP Data and Analytics, J.D. Power is the guest.

Jominy will share the state of the auto industry including sales and market insights into one of radio’s most important ad categories. Wheels Off! Insights Into the Auto Industry will provide sellers with the information they need to understand the new automotive landscape to help grow station revenue and drive automotive sales.

The live-video presentation on September 16; will include a Q&A moderated by RAB’s President/CEO Erica Farber. Registration is free to RAB Members.