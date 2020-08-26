A Radio Battle To Benefit Local Schools

NRG Media Cedar Rapids recently held a school supply drive partnering with The Zach Johnson Foundation and the local school district nonproft Kids on Course. 3 NRG stations competed against one another to see which could collect the most supplies.

The event was a huge success with hundreds of supplies being donated all going straight to the Kids on Course Program.

Kids on Course serves nine schools in the Cedar Rapids Community School District that are in need of extra help. The supplies raised will be distributed throughout those schools as needed.